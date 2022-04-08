Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,456. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

