NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.83. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 77,540 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
