Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.08 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $31.08 million and $657,206.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,844.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.56 or 0.07505035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00260215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00770515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00096543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00512477 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00412969 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,757,138,235 coins and its circulating supply is 9,190,138,235 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

