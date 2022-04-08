NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.38. 5,311,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

