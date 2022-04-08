NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.