Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.93

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 23640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.53.
About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)
