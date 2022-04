NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) versus Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Financial Survey

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 925.37 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $35.67 billion 2.06 $7.01 billion $43.62 10.79

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Northrop Grumman 19.64% 35.83% 9.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextNav and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 0 6 4 0 2.40

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $432.11, indicating a potential downside of 8.21%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, and produces weapons and mission systems. It offers products and services, such as integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems. This segment also provides command and control and weapons systems, including munitions and missiles; precision strike weapons; propulsion, such as air-breathing and hypersonic systems; gun systems and precision munitions; life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems, and aircraft; and logistics support, sustainment, operation, and modernization for air, sea, and ground systems. The company's Mission Systems segment offers cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. This segment also provides airborne multifunction sensors; maritime/land systems and sensors; navigation, targeting, and survivability solutions; and networked information solutions. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

