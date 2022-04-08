NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,669,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.16, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.