NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEXT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 60,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $762.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

