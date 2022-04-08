Newtek Business Services (NEWT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Newtek Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 117,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

