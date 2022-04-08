Newtek Business Services (NEWT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Newtek Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/23/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
