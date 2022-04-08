Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 135,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,967,190 shares.The stock last traded at $80.98 and had previously closed at $79.86.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.