New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.05. New World Development shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,278 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

