New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $45.11

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $41.84. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 2,488 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

