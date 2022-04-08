Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $86.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.90 million. Nevro reported sales of $88.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.