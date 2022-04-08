Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $1,018,409.04 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

