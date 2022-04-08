NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.09 million to $190.20 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 over the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 438,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

