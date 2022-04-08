NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 194,907 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after buying an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

