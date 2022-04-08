Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €75.00 ($82.42) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NTOIY stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

