Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €75.00 ($82.42) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NTOIY stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.