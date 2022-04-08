Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDBKY opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

