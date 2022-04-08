nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after buying an additional 155,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

