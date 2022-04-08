nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

