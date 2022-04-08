Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $12.86. Navigator shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 97,624 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

