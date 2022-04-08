National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

