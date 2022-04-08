National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

