National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Fury Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FURY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FURY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.