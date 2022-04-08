National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

