National Bank of Canada FI Takes $77,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.