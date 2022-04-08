National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 422 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,043,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

