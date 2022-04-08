National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

