National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABST. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth $188,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth $338,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.91. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

