National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $92,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $831,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $44.67 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $86.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

