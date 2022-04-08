National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $86,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.16 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

