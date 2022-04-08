National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $85,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

