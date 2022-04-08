National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

