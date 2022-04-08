National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $76,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

