National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $76,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

