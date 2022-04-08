National Bank of Canada FI Invests $93,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
VV stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
