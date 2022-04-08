National Bank of Canada FI Invests $89,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Gerdau stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

