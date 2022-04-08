National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $84.75 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.