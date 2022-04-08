National Bank Financial Weighs in on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$42.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.34. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.15%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

