National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

CHTR opened at $552.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.