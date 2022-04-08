National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,128 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

