National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

