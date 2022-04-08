National Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $68.20 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

