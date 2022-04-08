National Asset Management Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after buying an additional 441,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.45 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.