National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Continental Resources by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

