National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -231.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.