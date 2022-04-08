National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,166 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

