National Asset Management Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,368.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,200.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,474.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

