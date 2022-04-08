National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

